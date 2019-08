2019/08/21 | 14:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has arrived in the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil for meetings with senior Kurdish officials.During her stay, the minister will also pay a visit to the German forces, based in Erbil for the purpose of giving military training and advice to the Peshmerga forces.Earlier the day, Kramp-Karrenbauer arrived in Baghdad, where she met with Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.