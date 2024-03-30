USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, hold in Erbil

2024-03-30 18:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of the US dollar rose slightly against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad on Saturday, while they remained stable in Erbil with the closure of the exchange market.

our correspondent reported that the dollar prices rose with the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad to reach 147,100 IQD per $100, after recording 146,900 IQD per $100 this morning.

The selling prices in currency exchange shops recorded a selling price of 148,000 IQD, while the buying price was 146,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 146,800 IQD, and the buying price stood at 146,600 IQD per $100.