2024-03-30 18:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Retirees Union announced its support ?n Saturday for localizing retirees' salaries ?n banks under the supervision ?f the Central Bank ?f Iraq (CBI).

According t? a schedule from earlier this week, salary distribution for February will start today, March 30, t? the employees ?f the ministries ?f Health, Finance, Interior, and Social Affairs, along with retirees and people with special needs.

"Iraqi retirees will receive their April salaries, while retirees ?n Kurdistan will receive February salaries, and they will also receive the Eid bonus, while we await two more months t? receive April salaries." The spokesperson for the Retirees Union, Sadiq Osman, stated during a press conference amid a protest by retirees ?n al-Sulaymaniya.

He added, "We demand that their salaries - Kurdistan retirees - be equal t? the salaries ?f retirees ?n the central and southern regions and not delay the distribution," confirming that "Kurdistan retirees d? not believe there are political issues regarding the equality ?f their salaries because the decision t? equalize salaries was issued by the Federal Court."

He pointed out that they support localizing their salaries ?n banks supervised by the CBI, with guarantees from the Iraqi government and an agreement with the governments ?f Baghdad and Erbil.

Osman emphasized that "in case ?f delay ?n disbursing retirees' salaries, they urge retirees throughout the Region, especially retirees ?n Erbil, Duhok, Garmian, and Raparin, t? take a similar stance and rally against the delay ?n their salaries," indicating that "their gathering and protest does not mean they want t? harm the entity ?f the Region, but ?t ?s t? demand their rights and pressure decision-makers."

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has struggled t? pay salaries t? its civil servants due t? financial challenges, worsened by a Paris-based arbitration court's ruling suspending KRG's oil exports. Reliant ?n local income and federal budget allocations, the KRG has faced controversy over fund management. Despite efforts, salary payments remain a challenge.

The Federal Supreme Court ?f Iraq's decision t? localize salaries ?n federal banks halted disbursements, triggering strikes. Last year, KRG managed nine payments, but this year only one. The federal government disbursed 600 billion dinars for February salaries, which Erbil rejected, citing the need for full payment. KRG stressed the received funds covered only 60% ?f salary expenses, highlighting ongoing financial strain.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani emphasized the federal government's ethical responsibility for timely salary payments and urged fulfilling promises for a new phase ?f distribution.