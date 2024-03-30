2024-03-30 21:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with the American Ambassador t? Iraq, Alina Romanowski, Saturday.

During the meeting, Barzani accused parties ?f practicing an "isolation policy" against the Kurdistan Region and weakening it, opposing the Supreme Federal Court as an "unconstitutional" institution.

The political situation ?n Iraq and the Region were discussed, shedding light ?n the internal situation ?n the Kurdistan Region and the Kurdish parliamentary elections. Regarding this issue and the statement ?f the Political Bureau ?f the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the US Ambassador pointed out that "Washington understands the concerns ?f the party."

She confirmed that "the United States wants the Kurdistan Region t? be strong and stable and t? continue dialogue with other parties t? reach a solution."

Barzani thanked the United States for its interest and friendship, pointing out that “the KDP always supports elections, but other parties have obstructed elections for two years now, and now, with external support, they impose a form ?f election mechanism through an unconstitutional institution far from constitutional principles. Nevertheless, since 2014, there has been political manipulation ?f the budget and the strength ?f the Kurdish people, ?n order t? weaken the entity ?f the Kurdistan Region."

"A war ?f starving the Kurdish people ?s being practiced t? disturb them, and a policy ?f isolating and weakening the Kurdistan Region has been practiced for a long time, and now the Federal Court ?s being used as a weapon t? continue this policy." Barzani also pointed out.

The Kurdish leader emphasized that "the statement ?f the Political Bureau ?s very clear... that the Kurdistan Democratic Party supports holding elections, but ?t supports that the elections be transparent, reflective ?f the will ?f the Kurdish people, and free from external interventions and the imposition ?f illegal methods s? that they can determine the results before the elections ?n a way that serves their interests."

He added, "Elections cannot be held without the participation ?f components, and a parliament cannot be formed without representatives ?f these components." He pointed out that "the Democratic Party has many technical observations about the method ?f seat distribution and the mechanism ?f the commission's work, and Iraqi parties must adhere t? the agreement reached during the formation ?f the state administration coalition, and none ?f the points have been implemented."

"The problems ?f the Kurdistan Region are not only elections, but also cutting people's salaries, attacking the region, and adopting the wrong policy against the Kurdistan Region." Barzani affirmed.

The President explained that all parties must take into account the party's observations t? conduct transparent and fair elections that serve stability and the democratic process ?f they want KDP t? participate.

He wondered, "What stability will elections achieve with an external agenda and illegal and unconstitutional interference t? impose false legitimacy and how will they reflect the real will ?f the voters?"

Barzani stressed that "the position ?f the KDP and its observations are very clear," calling ?n the international community and Iraqi political parties t? "support fair, transparent, legal elections free from any interference."