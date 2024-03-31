Upholding component rights: Masoud Barzani's Easter message

2024-03-31 00:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani reiterated his support for the rights and demands of all components, emphasizing the refusal to backtrack on the culture of coexistence and the rights of Christians and other national and religious components in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq under any pretext.

Barzani extended his warmest congratulations to “the Christian brothers and sisters in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world on the occasion of Easter.”

Simultaneously, on the occasion of the New Year and the Akito holidays, he conveyed his congratulations to “the Chaldean Syriac Assyrians in Kurdistan, Iraq, and globally, wishing them all prosperity and happiness.”

Moreover, Barzani expressed his hope for the “preservation of the culture of coexistence, brotherhood, and harmony among all national and religious components in Kurdistan and Iraq,” emphasizing its consolidation.

He also reiterated his support for the “legitimate rights and demands of all components, stressing the impermissibility of retreating from the culture of coexistence and the rights of Christians, as well as other national and religious components in Kurdistan and Iraq under any pretext.”