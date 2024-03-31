Questions Arise as China Builds Thousands of Schools in Iraq

2024-03-31 05:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Namo Abdulla, for VOA News. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Questions Arise as China Constructs Thousands of Schools in Iraq It's been more than five years since Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State terror group, yet much of Iraq […]

