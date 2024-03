2024-03-31 05:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Renad Mansour, for Foreign Affairs. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Why America Is Still Failing in Iraq U.S. military force and sanctions can't fix the country's broken politics. Click here to read the full article.

The post Why America Is Still Failing in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.