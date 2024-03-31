2024-03-31 08:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – By the end of 2023, the total assets of the Iraqi banking system had grown by 15.1% annually to $156.7 billion. This was mostly driven, according to Rabee Securities, by the 15.3% increase in deposits to $101.9 billion. The largest contributor to overall deposit growth was current deposits, which increased 17.2% to […]

The post Iraq’s banking system grows 15.1% in 2023 to $156.7 billion appeared first on Iraqi News.