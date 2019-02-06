عربي | كوردى
Yemen: From Iraq to Yemen, counting the cost of war is an inexact science
2019/02/06 | 16:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: The Guardian

Country: Iraq, Yemen

A Labour MP’s grotesque take on Yemen war casualties serves only to show the sordid and politicised nature of body counts



Peter Beaumont



Counting the bodies in conflicts is a necessary, confusing and too often sordid business.



