Gold prices hold steady in Baghdad, Erbil on March 31

2024-03-31 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Gold prices in Iraq, both domestic and imported, remained stable in local markets across Baghdad, the capital, and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Reporters for Shafaq News Agency found that wholesale prices for 21-karat gold on Baghdad's al-Nahr Street included 462,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal (5 grams) for sale of Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 458,000 dinars. Domestic Iraqi 21-karat gold followed suit, with a selling price of 432,000 dinars per miscal and a buying price of 428,000 dinars.

Retail jewelry stores in Baghdad displayed a slight price range for 21-karat Gulf gold, varying between 465,000 and 475,000 dinars per mithqal. Domestic Iraqi 21-karat gold prices also saw a range in retail stores, falling between 435,000 and 445,000 dinars per mithqal.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal reached 530,000 dinars for 24-karat gold, 465,000 dinars for 21-karat, and 400,000 dinars for 18-karat.