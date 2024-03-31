Iraq to produce 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas by 2050

2024-03-31 15:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – By 2050, natural gas output in Iraq is expected to increase significantly, with the majority of this gas coming from oil extraction. Estimates released by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum indicate that Iraq is also aiming to decrease gas flaring. The estimates indicated that Iraq’s natural gas output multiplied from five billion […]

