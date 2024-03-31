Iraq News Now

Iraq signs an associated gas treatment agreement with Siemens Energy, Schlumberger

2024-03-31 18:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said on Sunday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Siemens Energy and Schlumberger to utilize associated gas in oil fields in Iraq. The Oil Ministry said in a statement that the processed associated gas will be used to fuel power plants, the Iraqi News Agency […]

