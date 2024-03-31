Kurdistan Region: Surveillance camera project has decreased the number оf traffic accidents

2024-03-31 18:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Kurdistan Interior: The surveillance camera project has achieved important goals ?n preserving the lives ?f citizens

Shafaq News/ Director General ?f the Ministry ?f Interior's Office ?n the Kurdistan Region, Hemen Mirani, revealed ?n Sunday, that the surveillance camera project has significantly reduced the number ?f traffic accidents, affirming that the next phase will cover other areas within al-Sulaymania governorate.

Mirani, during a press conference, stressed the importance ?f the speed surveillance cameras project implemented ?n the Tasluja-Dukan Street ?n order t? reduce traffic accidents. He further confirmed that, “this goal has been clearly achieved through monitoring the number ?f traffic accidents after the implementation ?f this project."

He added, "The overall goal ?f the surveillance camera project ?s t? preserve citizens' lives by reducing traffic accidents. We can preserve the lives and safety ?f citizens," noting that "the project was implemented ?n Erbil governorate ?n the first six months ?f last year, and ?t has achieved significant results. According t? health statistics there, the rate ?f traffic accident casualties has decreased by 50%, which ?s a significant achievement."

Over 3,700 traffic accidents occurred across the Kurdistan Region ?n 2022, killing at least 445 people and injuring 7,250 others, according t? data from the Region’s general traffic police directorate.

Two primary factors contributing t? fatal accidents are the use ?f mobile phones while driving and excessive speeding, alongside failure t? observe essential driving safety protocols like wearing seatbelts. Research from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that wearing seatbelts can decrease mortality rates by 45% and significantly reduce the risk ?f serious injury by 50%.

To further prevent car accidents ?n the Region, Mirani mentioned that "the surveillance camera project will be implemented ?n the next phase ?n the remaining areas ?f al-Sulaymania, Halabja, and Raparin and Garmian."

Another topic during the press conference were the collection ?f all unlicensed weapons ?n the Region. Illegal weapons ?n Kurdistan Region and Iraq stands out as one ?f the most pressing challenges impeding security and stability ?n the country, with significant implications for societal safety.

The Kurdish Government sat a final deadline ?f July 21, 2023, for citizens t? surrender their unlicensed weapons after extending the deadline several times, according t? a statement issued by the government at that time.

Mirani earlier warned that "anyone apprehended with an unregistered weapon will have a dedicated file opened against them at the police department based ?n Article 15 ?f the Arms Law. They will be brought t? court, sentenced t? imprisonment, and fined simultaneously."

At the recent press conference, Mirani presented results saying, "This ministerial cabinet has achieved the greatest accomplishment ?n collecting unlicensed weapons, and 17,000 citizens have surrendered their weapons t? the security agencies. The next phase will be the phase ?f granting licenses, which will be ?f two types: the first, a weapon possession license valid for two years and only for home use, and the second, a weapon carrying license valid for one year."

He pointed out that "the Ministry ?f Interior has granted powers t? issue licenses for carrying and possessing weapons t? the governors and supervisors ?f independent administrations, and now citizens can obtain licenses ?n their areas without having t? g? t? the ministry headquarters ?n Erbil."