Iraq’s oil exports to US reached 244,000 barrels per day last week

2024-03-31 18:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraq’s oil exports to the United States declined last week. The EIA mentioned that the average US imports of crude oil during the past week from nine major countries reached approximately 5.4 million barrels per day, an increase of 343,000 barrels per […]

