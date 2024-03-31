Iraqi fourth оn the list оf countries importing from Turkiye

2024-03-31 19:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Statistical Institute announced ?n Sunday, that Iraq ranked fourth among the countries that imported the most from Turkiye ?n the month ?f February, indicating a 13.6% increase ?n Turkiye’s exports and a 9.2% decrease ?n imports respectively.

The Institute, stated ?n a report that " Turkiye’s exports increased compared t? the same period last year t? reach $21,82 billion, while imports decreased t? reach $27,853 billion."

"Germany ?s the main partner ?n exports with $1, 772,000,000, followed by the United States ?n second place with $1,332,000,000, then Italy ?n third place with $1,158,000,000, followed by Iraq ?n fourth place with $1,720,000,000, and Britain came fifth with $1,660,000,000," the institute further stated.

It mentioned that " Turkiye’s exports t? Iraq during February increased by 47.3% compared t? 728 million dollars ?n the same period last year."

Iraq has also ranked second and third ?n recent months ?n the list ?f countries importing the most from Turkiye, as Iraq imports most ?f its goods, commodities, and foodstuffs from neighboring countries, especially Turkiye and Iran, and t? a lesser extent from Gulf Arab countries and Jordan.