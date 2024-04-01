Laylat al-Qadr observance draws hundreds of thousands in Karbala

2024-04-01 01:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Hundreds of thousands of Shia Muslims gathered in Karbala to observe Laylat al-Qadr, the first night of the nights of decree, commemorating the anniversary of Imam Ali's death, also observed in Najaf.

Laylat al-Qadr, a night mentioned in the Quran and the Prophet Muhammad's teachings, holds significant importance for Muslims.

Shia Muslims believe it falls on the 19th, 21st, or 23rd night of the holy month of Ramadan, while Sunni tradition suggests it could be any odd-numbered night in the last ten days.

Rituals during these nights include prayer, supplication, visiting holy shrines, and reading specific chapters of the Quran.

The significance of Laylat al-Qadr lies in divine decree and honor, and its precise date is veiled, encouraging consistent devotion throughout the last ten days of Ramadan.

Muslims from across Iraq and beyond travel to Karbala and Najaf for observances, with local authorities declaring official holidays in several governorates to mark the occasion.