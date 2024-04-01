2024-04-01 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil Abandons Transparency, Denies Iraqis their Constitutional Rights and Reneges on International Obligations Both the Ministry of Oil and the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) recently published data […]

The post Jiyad: Iraqi Oil Ministry Abandons Transparency, Reneges on Obligations first appeared on Iraq Business News.