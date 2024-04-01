Basra crudes tick up amid global oil surge

2024-04-01 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of Basra's Heavy and Intermediate crude oil rose slightly on Monday.

The price of Basra Heavy crude oil increased by four cents to reach $83.27, while the price of Basra Intermediate crude oil also rose by for cents to reach $86.54.

Globally, oil prices rose, adding to recent gains amid expectations of tighter supply from OPEC+ cuts, attacks on Russian refineries and as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data supported outlooks for improving demand.

Brent crude rose 29 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.29 a barrel after rising 2.4% last week. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.48 a barrel, up 31 cents, or 0.4%, following a 3.2% gain last week.