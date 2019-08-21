Cabinet’s regular session decisions

2019/08/21 | 21:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Ministerial Cabinet held the regular session on Wednesday head by PM Adel Abdul Mahdi.
The decisions that were agreed on were as the following,
Approving the Cabinet recommendations regarding the Memorandum of Understanding – MOU with Kuwait in term of mutual oil fields on borders.
Approving the MOU that is to be signed between Iraq and the General Secretary of Arab League in terms of excluding 75% of Iraq debts for being contributed in the support fund of the member states.
Approving the draft of Iraq joining the protocol of prohibiting the illegal acts against safety of platforms on the continental shelf 1988.
Approving the draft of instructions to hire the first graduates law NO 67, 2017.
Approving to support the Football Club of Talaba.
Approving the agreement of applying the programs between UNDP and the Cabinet.
This came along with other local decisions as well.
