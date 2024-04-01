USD/IQD rates stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-04-01 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar remained stable on Monday morning in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that both Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchange markets recorded 147,150 IQD per $100.

The selling prices at currency exchange shops stood at 148,000 IQD and the buying price at 146,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price recorded 146,800 IQD and the buying price was 146,700 IQD per $100.