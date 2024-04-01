Iraq completes drilling​ 52 oil﻿ wells​ іn the﻿ first quarter​ оf 2024

2024-04-01 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Drilling Company announced ?n Monday the completion ?f drilling and development ?f 52 oil wells during the current year's first quarter.

The General Manager ?f the company, Khalid Hamza Abbas, said ?n a statement that "the technical and engineering teams ?f the company managed t? drill 19 oil wells and develop 33 oil wells for both national extraction companies and international companies operating ?n Iraq."

Earlier this year, Abbas commented ?n the company's technical and engineering teams, and said they have "accumulated experience and skill, as they rely ?n modern methods ?n internationally approved drilling operations, and their commitment t? quality performance and health, safety and environmental standards,".

The drilling company ?s considered a key national entity ?n drilling and development ?f oil wells, boasting technical and engineering expertise that contributes t? the timely execution and completion ?f projects.

According t? the Ministry ?f Oil, the technical and engineering staff ?f the Iraqi Drilling Company completed the drilling and reclamation ?f 199 oil wells during 2023.

In addition, the Ministry ?f Oil announced last month, the utilization ?f flared gas ?n the East Baghdad Field, marking a significant milestone for Iraq's gas sector. The move not only represents a step towards reducing flaring but also demonstrates the country's commitment t? optimizing the utilization ?f its abundant natural resources for domestic development and regional energy integration.

Flaring, the burning ?f associated gas, has been a long-standing practice ?n Iraq's oil fields. The process not only contributes t? environmental pollution but also represents a substantial economic loss for the country. Iraq has been among the world's largest gas flarers, with significant amounts ?f valuable gas being wasted each year.