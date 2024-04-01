Iraq News Now

Iraq picks PowerChina to build one of the world’s largest desalination plants at Al-Faw Port
2024-04-01 14:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In Iraq’s Al-Faw Port, China’s state-owned Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) has been given the go-ahead to construct one of the biggest seawater desalination facilities in the world. Farhan Al-Fartoosi, the Director of the General Company for Ports in Iraq, told INA that they met with PowerChina team members about the project […]

