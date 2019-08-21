Serie A champions call for earlier kick-offs for Asian market, Juve

2019/08/21 | 22:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – SOURCES
Italian champions Juventus have called on Serie A to schedule more early kick-offs to help the club grow in Asia.
Juve are below last season's Premier League top six clubs in revenue and see China as a major area for growth.
The Serie A season begins on Saturday, and every game in the first two weeks starts at midnight or later in Beijing.
Italy's top clubs have long debated with the league about the need for more games to be played at earlier times to maximise their chances of exposure in China and South East Asia.
INA – SOURCES
Italian champions Juventus have called on Serie A to schedule more early kick-offs to help the club grow in Asia.
Juve are below last season's Premier League top six clubs in revenue and see China as a major area for growth.
The Serie A season begins on Saturday, and every game in the first two weeks starts at midnight or later in Beijing.
Italy's top clubs have long debated with the league about the need for more games to be played at earlier times to maximise their chances of exposure in China and South East Asia.