US dollar rate has steadied in the Iraqi markets

2024-04-01 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar stabilized ?n Baghdad and Erbil.

According t? Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates remained stable with the closure ?f the central Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges ?n Baghdad, settling at 147,150 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our correspondent noted selling prices at currency exchange stores ?n Baghdad, with the selling rate at 148,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 146,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 146,800 dinars for every 100 dollars and the buying price at 146,700 dinars.