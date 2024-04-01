Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraqi PM invited to take part in the World Economic Forum

Iraqi PM invited to take part in the World Economic Forum

Iraqi PM invited to take part in the World Economic Forum
Iraqi PM invited to take part in the World Economic Forum
2024-04-01 18:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, received an invitation on Monday from the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, to take part in the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on global cooperation, growth, and energy. Al-Sudani received an official invitation to participate in the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on global […]

The post Iraqi PM invited to take part in the World Economic Forum appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links