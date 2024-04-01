Iraqi PM invited to take part in the World Economic Forum

2024-04-01 18:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, received an invitation on Monday from the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, to take part in the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on global cooperation, growth, and energy. Al-Sudani received an official invitation to participate in the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on global […]

