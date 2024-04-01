A fire destroys more than 130 shops in Duhok, northern Iraq

2024-04-01 22:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A massive fire extensively damaged a popular bazaar in Duhok City, in Iraqi Kurdistan, affecting dozens of commercial shops early Monday morning.

Duhok Governor Ali Tatar told Shafaq News agency that "more than 150 commercial stores were destroyed and damaged in this disaster."

Tatar noted that the local government has formed joint committees to assess the damages, adding that "precise data on the damages are pending official reports from the specialized committees formed today."

He emphasized that "the causes of the fire at the Chale bazaar market have not been determined."

No casualties were reported.