CBI announces an increase in cash credit to total deposits in Iraqi banks

2024-04-01 22:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) announced on Monday that cash credit grew in 2023 compared to total deposits in the Iraqi banking sector. The CBI mentioned in a statement that cash credit grew by 52 percent compared to the total deposits in the Iraqi banking sector in 2023, according to the […]

