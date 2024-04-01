2024-04-01 22:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) announced on Monday that cash credit grew in 2023 compared to total deposits in the Iraqi banking sector. The CBI mentioned in a statement that cash credit grew by 52 percent compared to the total deposits in the Iraqi banking sector in 2023, according to the […]

The post CBI announces an increase in cash credit to total deposits in Iraqi banks appeared first on Iraqi News.