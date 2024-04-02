Iraq, Saudi Arabia sign agreement to remove cluster bomb remnants

2024-04-02 01:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Environment, Nizar Amedi, signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to remove cluster munitions contamination from the Muthanna governorate’s desert. The Environment Ministry said in a statement that the memorandum of understanding includes a financial grant that will be used […]

