Jordan starts Supplying Iraq with Electricity

2024-04-02 05:00:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Ziad Ali Fadel, Iraq's Minister of Electricity, arrived at the Iraqi-Jordanian border on Saturday morning to inaugurate the first phase of the Iraqi-Jordanian electrical interconnection project. This interconnection will provide between 40 to 50 megawatts of power to benefit the Rawa district, which has been deprived of electricity for over 10 years […]

