2024-04-02 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has announced that the cash credit ratio to total deposits in the Iraqi banking sector reached 52 percent in 2023, marking an increase from 47 percent in 2022; it was approximately 55 percent in 2021. Despite the rise, the Central Bank noted that the ratio did […]

