Iraq Signs MoU with Siemens and Schlumberger on Gas Flaring

2024-04-02 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siemens Energy and Schlumberger to invest in and cease flaring associated gas from oil fields. This effort aims to convert the gas into productive energy to supply power stations and the national grid. During the signing ceremony, Mr. Hayan Abdul Ghani, the Deputy […]

