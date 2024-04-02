Slight drop​ іn﻿ Basra﻿ crude prices

2024-04-02 11:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basra crude oil experienced a slight drop, despite the global rise ?n oil prices. Basra Heavy dropped 46 cents, reaching $83.01, while Basra Intermediate decreased 46 cents t? $86.41.

Globally, oil prices rose, supported by signs ?f improving demand and escalating tensions ?n the Middle East, sparking a surge ?n U.S. futures t? their highest level ?n five months ?n the previous session.

Brent crude futures rose 41 cents, settling at $87.83 a barrel by 0440 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose ?f 41 cent, reaching $84.12 a barrel.