Sir Michael Fallon to Retire from Genel Energy

2024-04-02

By John Lee. Genel Energy has announced that Sir Michael Fallon has indicated his intention to retire from the Board of Genel at the AGM in May 2024. Sir Michael Fallon has served more than four years at Genel as Non-Executive Director, Deputy Chair, Senior Independent Director, Chair of the International Relations Committee, and a […]

