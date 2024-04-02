Iraqi PM chairs Supreme Armaments Committee’s meeting

Iraq News Now

2024-04-02 15:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, chaired on Monday the second meeting of the Supreme Armament Committee. The meeting focused on strategies to enhance the capabilities of the Iraqi armed forces’ branches in terms of armament and military equipment provisioning capacities, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office […]

