Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company and Neo Mobility Join Forces To Fast-Track Electrification Of Last Mile Delivery Sector In The UAE

2024-04-02 15:46:35 - Source: Al-Futtaim

- Landmark supply of 100 all-electric BYD ATTO 3 vehicles set to redefine commercial e-mobility across the logistics and last mile delivery sectors

- Electric fleet exclusively custom-designed to meet the sector needs, with trunk and backrow seating modified to expand storage capacity

Dubai, UAE, 02 April 2024 – The UAE’s leading green mobility powerhouse, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, and revolutionary last mile delivery company, Neo Mobility, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) set to reshape the logistics, e-commerce, and delivery landscape in the United Arab Emirates. Under this groundbreaking agreement, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility will equip Neo Mobility with 100 BYD ATTO 3 electric vehicles, each one custom-designed for last mile delivery. 30 of these modified vehicles have already been handed over, with a further 70 slated for delivery later this year.

Neo Mobility, a visionary company at the forefront of last mile delivery and mobility arena in the UAE, is making significant strides with its captive EV infrastructure, driving forward the country's green mobility ambitions. Through this strategic alliance, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility and Neo Mobility amplify their commitment to spearheading sustainable and efficient logistics in the Emirates and regionally, leveraging the specially modified BYD ATTO 3 vehicles. The trunk and backrow seating of the BYD ATTO 3 has been completely altered to expand the storage capacity alongside exclusive changes based on the specific needs of Neo Mobility and the sector. These modifications were made possible through Al-Futtaim Automotive’s aftersales division, as they are the only automotive group to offer services across the full automotive value chain, including one of the widest networks and expertise in aftersales.

Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "To accelerate the adoption of sustainable mobility, collaboration is key. With partners like Neo Mobility, we can take significant strides towards electrifying fleet and core business sectors of the UAE, and ultimately, make a lasting impact on the green mobility ambitions of the country. The bespoke modifications to the BYD ATTO 3 epitomize our commitment to innovative and eco-friendly mobility solutions. We are proud to support Neo Mobility's pioneering efforts in transforming the delivery landscape in the UAE."

Abhishek Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Neo Mobility, shared his vision for the partnership, "Joining forces with Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company enables us to leap forward in our mission to help businesses in the UAE electrify their fleet and further expand the sustainable mobility landscape of the UAE. This partnership not only aligns with our sustainability goals but also showcases our dedication to adopting cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency. The BYD ATTO 3 is the vehicle for our needs, providing both the performance and utility required for our partners’ needs in the UAE. Together with Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company and BYD, we are setting a new standard for eco-conscious delivery and fleet in the region."

The collaborative synergy between Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company and Neo Mobility symbolizes a paradigm shift in the UAE's mobility sector, demonstrating the transformative potential of partnerships in advancing electric vehicle adoption and contributing to a more sustainable future.

BYD has established itself as a leading brand in green mobility worldwide, earning global recognition for its achievements. In 2023, the company set a remarkable milestone by exceeding 3 million global sales of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), reinforcing its position as the top seller globally. Its current offerings in the UAE feature a range of fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), with models boasting ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers.