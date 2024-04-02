8 earthquakes hit Iraq in March

2024-04-02 16:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring said on Tuesday that eight earthquakes had been recorded inside Iraq in March. The Iraqi General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring issued its monthly report on earthquakes detected inside Iraq and the neighboring regions during March. The monthly report said that the […]

