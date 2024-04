2024-04-02 17:00:08 - Source: CHANNEL8

In Istanbul on Tuesday, a devastating fire ravaged a residential building, resulting in the loss of 25 lives and leaving 8 individuals injured, according to statements from Governor Davut Gul’s office. “The death toll from the fire rose to 25 dead and eight injured,” governor Davut Gul’s office said, adding that the blaze had broken out in the basement of a 16-story building.