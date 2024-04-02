Iraqi Finance Minister reviews financial reforms with World Bank

2024-04-02 18:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Finance, Taif Sami, confirmed on Monday that the government had developed plans to accelerate financial and banking reforms. Sami’s remarks took place during a meeting with the World Bank Country Director for the Middle East Department, Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank Country Manager and Special Representative in Iraq, […]

