Iraqi Transport Ministry develops plan to rehabilitate airports
2024-04-02 21:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced on Tuesday the development of a strategic plan to rehabilitate Iraqi airports. The Transport Ministry’s Media Director, Maytham Al-Safi, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the ministry has developed a strategic plan to rehabilitate airports. According to Al-Safi, the Iraqi Transport Ministry also reached an […]

