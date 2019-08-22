Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
Home
›
Relief Web
›
Iraq: UNHCR Iraq Situation Response: 2019 Funding Update (as of 15 August 2019)
Iraq: UNHCR Iraq Situation Response: 2019 Funding Update (as of 15 August 2019)
2019/08/22 | 13:30
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey
All Text here: Relief Web ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
After huge devaluation Iran to slash four zeros from currency
Hundreds of students in Iran condemn harsh sentences against their peers
Iraq: Iraq: Humanitarian Bulletin, July 2019
U.S. concerned over Turkey’s removal of Kurdish mayors
Former Khamenei supporter sentenced to 13 years for speaking out
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs