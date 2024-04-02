2024-04-02 22:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Erbil – A drone strike killed a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) commander on Tuesday in northern Iraq, Kurdish authorities said, blaming the strike one Turkey. Turkey has carried out ground and air operations in northern Iraq against positions of the PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state. “A Turkish drone targeted […]

The post Drone strike kills PKK Commander in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.