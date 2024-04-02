Iraq News Now

Iraqi Migration Ministry encourages displaced to return to their original areas of residence

2024-04-02 23:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement revealed on Tuesday a plan to encourage the displaced to voluntarily return to their original areas of residence. Head of the Migration and Displacement Directorate in Salah Al-Din governorate, Khaled Mahjoub, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the ministry started taking measures to encourage […]

