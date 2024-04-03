IDC Drills and Rehabs 52 Oil Wells in Q1 2024

2024-04-03 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully drilled and rehabilited 52 oil wells during the first quarter of 2024. Mr. Khaled Hamza Abbas, the General Manager of the IDC, said that the company has managed to drill 19 oil wells and rehabilitate 33 others in Iraqi oil fields. (Source: Ministry of Oil)

