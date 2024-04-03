2024-04-03 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani has received an official invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to participate in the special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), to be hosted by the Kingdom at the end of April. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin […]

The post Saudi Arabia invites Iraqi PM to Attend WEF first appeared on Iraq Business News.