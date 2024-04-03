2024-04-03 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

From the World Health Organization (WHO): As of January 2024, Iraq has achieved the polio transition process in full. It is the first country among the polio transition priority countries to achieve this remarkable feat. Polio transition involves repurposing polio assets - knowledge, network and infrastructure - to strengthen the broader public health functions of […]

The post WHO commends Iraq's World-First in Polio Transition first appeared on Iraq Business News.