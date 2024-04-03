Slight rise in Iraq’s inflation rate

2024-04-03 11:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Planning announced, on Wednesday, a slight increase in the monthly inflation rate during the past month of February compared to the preceding month of January.

Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, the ministry's spokesperson, stated that “the Central Statistical Organization and Geospatial Information Systems observed a rise in the inflation rate during the month of February by 0.3% compared to January, which recorded an increase of 0.4% compared to the last month of the previous year 2023.”

He noted that “the annual inflation rate also witnessed an increase, by 0.6% during the past month of February compared to the same month in 2023.”

According to Al-Hindawi, “the annual inflation rate during the past month of January witnessed an increase of 0.4% compared to its counterpart from the previous year.”