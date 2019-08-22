Wood Group expects Increased Activity in Iraq

2019/08/22 | 13:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- By John Lee.
Scottish-based engineering firm Wood Group plc has said that its operations in Iraq will see increased activity.
In its half-year results for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the company said:
“Growth in 2019 will be led by Operations Solutions, where we expect increased activity in Iraq with customers including Basra Gas, and in Papua New Guinea and Australia with Exxon.”
The company combined with Amec Foster Wheeler in 2017.
(Source: Wood Group)
