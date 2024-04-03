Inflation rises in Iraq during February

2024-04-03 13:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced on Wednesday that inflation in Iraq rose slightly during February. The spokesperson of the Planning Ministry, Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, said in a statement that the Central Organization of Statistics and Information Technology (COSIT) monitored a slight increase in the inflation rate during February, the Iraqi News […]

