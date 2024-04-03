Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › CBI takes measures to lift US ban on 28 private banks

CBI takes measures to lift US ban on 28 private banks

CBI takes measures to lift US ban on private banks
CBI takes measures to lift US ban on 28 private banks
2024-04-03 17:20:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The head of Iraq’s Parliamentary Investment and Development Committee, Hassan Al-Khafaji, revealed on Wednesday that the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) is taking measures to lift the ban imposed on 28 private banks in Iraq. Al-Khafaji told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the parliamentary committee proposed to the CBI governor, Ali […]

The post CBI takes measures to lift US ban on 28 private banks appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links