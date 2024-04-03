President Barzani and UN envoy emphasize the necessity of holding elections

2024-04-03 18:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met the head of the UN mission in Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, the two sides discussed the political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and parliamentary elections in Kurdistan.

According to the statement, both sides agreed on the “necessity and importance of holding elections in the Kurdistan Region,” highlighting the multi-party efforts to remove obstacles through the process and ensure all parties' participation in the elections.

The statement mentioned that Barzani and the UN envoy also discussed the Erbil and Baghdad dialogue to solve the outstanding issues.